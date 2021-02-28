Look back: Auburn tax violation trial continues

Feb. 28, 1916

TRIAL OF VOLKMAN GOES ON

Jury of 12 Men Secured from 15 of the 18 Able to Get Here.

MERELY CURIOUS BARRED FROM COURT

And Only Witnesses and Those Really Having Business There Were Admitted — Judge Greenfield Cautions Jurors Against Going as Individuals to the Hotel to Look Locations Over — Taking of Testimony Begun This Afternoon.

Although there were but 18 of the panel of trial jurors which had been drawn for the Special Term of County Court which convened at the Court House this morning, on hand, because many of them could not get here, a jury in the trial of Fred M. Volkman of this city, who was indicted by the Grand Jury last October for a violation of the Liquor Tax Law of the State of New York, was secured without difficulty, and the trial commenced.

Volkman was indicted at the same time as John E. Lawler in whose name the license of the Childs' Hotel in Garden Street where the offense was alleged to have been committed as being the real proprietor of the place was taken out, but although Lawler pleaded guilty to the charge brought against him and was sentenced, Volkman entered a plea of not guilty, alleging that Harry Childs of Buffalo, who is said to hold the lease of the place, was the real proprietor.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

