Look back: Auburn tax violation trial goes to jury

March 1, 1916

THE CASE OF VOLKMAN IS GIVEN TO THE JURY

Defendant Is Not Placed on the Stand but His Wife Proves His Star Witness — Childs Was Also Sworn.

Who was the real proprietor of the Exchange or Childs Hotel in Garden Street when it was raided last October? That is the question that the jurors in County Court are deliberating upon this afternoon. They retired at shortly before 4 o'clock.

Three witnesses were sworn by the defense this morning. Mrs. Fred M. Volkman wife of the defendant, who claimed to be the housekeeper, was the principal one. Blanche Simmons, an employee was another and Mrs. Sarah Maston, a cook at the hotel, testified that she had been knocked down by Lawler, dragged about the floor by the hair of her head and then ordered to get out.

The continued testimony of the defense today was to show that Volkman was not the proprietor of the hotel and had nothing to do with its management.