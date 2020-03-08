Look back: Auburn Wegmans expansion approved

On this day in history: March 8, 1995

AUBURN — Wegmans' plans for its Auburn store cleared a major hurdle Tuesday night. The city's planning board approved the food store's proposed 15,560-square-foot expansion.

The project now needs a variance approval by the Zoning Board of Appeals for a reduced property line setback in order to proceed. The ZBA will meet March 27 to discuss the matter.

Ken O'Neil, Wegmans director of engineering and site development, and consulting engineer Mark Costich presented the plans for the expansion, which would be constructed in a rough ell shape on the south side of the present 53,000-square-foot building. The bulk of the new space would lie flush against the south wall, with the arm of the ell running perpendicular to Lincoln Street. The loading dock would be located on the arm.

O'Neil said interior plans have not been finalized yet, but said the store would be similar to other stores in the chain, with more space for existing departments, a cafe and a video department.

"There would be a general expansion of all the areas of the store," he said. "Anyone familiar with the store now knows it's very constrained."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

