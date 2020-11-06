Look back: Auburn woman receives letter from WWI Europe

Nov. 6, 1915

GERMAN POLICE CONFISCATED HER CAMERA

Country Is Difficult To Get Into and Still More Difficult to Get Out of, Says This Swedish Woman.

The following letter, written by a Swedish lady residing in Nice, has just been received by a lady near Auburn:

"Copenhagen, Denmark, Oct. 13, 1915.

"My dear Mrs. H.-------

"I don't know what you can have thought of me and my long silence in not answering your welcome letter, but I have been so desperately ill, so unable to communicate with any one for some months past. Overworked myself at the hospital (in Nice, France,) and have been ill the whole Summer, thought I should die but here I am now hale and hearty after a most adventurous journey through Germany. What a hateful country after lovely France! What a different impression it gave in time of war to that country! In Berlin one did not notice the war, no people in mourning as one sees in Paris where black is the predominating color, no wounded about, while in Paris one could not go two steps without meeting cripples, poor fellows all bandaged up.