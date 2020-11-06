Look back: Auburn woman receives letter from WWI Europe

Nov. 6, 1915
GERMAN POLICE CONFISCATED HER CAMERA
Country Is Difficult To Get Into and Still More Difficult to Get Out of, Says This Swedish Woman.
The following letter, written by a Swedish lady residing in Nice, has just been received by a lady near Auburn:
"Copenhagen, Denmark, Oct. 13, 1915.
"My dear Mrs. H.-------
"I don't know what you can have thought of me and my long silence in not answering your welcome letter, but I have been so desperately ill, so unable to communicate with any one for some months past. Overworked myself at the hospital (in Nice, France,) and have been ill the whole Summer, thought I should die but here I am now hale and hearty after a most adventurous journey through Germany. What a hateful country after lovely France! What a different impression it gave in time of war to that country! In Berlin one did not notice the war, no people in mourning as one sees in Paris where black is the predominating color, no wounded about, while in Paris one could not go two steps without meeting cripples, poor fellows all bandaged up.
"Very difficult to get into the country and still more so to get out. At Warnemunde — the frontier station between Germany and Denmark — I was stripped naked, had to take down my hair and everything was gone through even down to the soles of my boots. All letters were read through and I had to leave my camera behind with the German police and I will not be able to recover it until the war is over and heaven only knows when that will be.
"Most sincerely yours,
"---------- ---------"
— Compiled by David Wilcox
