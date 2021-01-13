Look back: Auburn writer speaks against movies on Sundays

Jan. 13, 1916

MOVIES ON SUNDAY

Out of Keeping With the Day as God Meant it to Be.

Editor of The Citizen:

The question of Sunday movies is a most interesting one and one that concerns all citizens of Auburn. It is to be fought out in the courts we are told, but it seems to me this is another case that would have made our great fellow citizen, William H. Seward, cry out again, "There is a higher law than the Constitution." There is a bigger question involved than can be determined by any court.

We have been taught from our youth that Sunday was set apart from the other days of the week, set apart for recreation and rest — that anything which tended to make Sunday just like ordinary week days was opposed to the spirit of true religion.

There is scarcely a man or a woman in Auburn who cannot go to the movies in the evening of every week day. Why then should he or she wish to go on Sunday? For doing so makes Sunday just like an ordinary week day — and the Lord never meant it to be so.