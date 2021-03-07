Look back: Auburn's Columbian Rope subject of talk

March 7, 1916

ON MAKING OF ROPE

Rope making processes from the time the raw fibre is gathered in the tropical climates of the Philippine Islands and in troubled Mexico to the time that it comes from the mills of the Columbian Rope Company a finished product that ties boats to piers in every port of the world, holds tight the immigrant's square, brass-bound trunk, hauls the hay crops into millions of barns, supports the family wash and does innumerable other things, were described in a highly interesting way by E.P. Koh, advertising man of the Columbian Rope Company, at an open meeting of the Company Efficiency Club last evening. The talk was made the more interesting by a large number of lantern slides showing the abaca and sisal plants growing and most of the various processes through which the fibre passes in becoming strong rope of a quality that has placed the Columbian Rope Company at the head of the cordage manufacturers of the world.