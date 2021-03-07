 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: Auburn's Columbian Rope subject of talk
LOOK BACK

Look back: Auburn's Columbian Rope subject of talk

{{featured_button_text}}

March 7, 1916

ON MAKING OF ROPE

Men Engaged in Enterprise Learn a Few Things.

ARE TAKEN ON A LONG TRIP

And Shown Where Crude Material Is Obtained — Romance of the Columbia Girl.

Rope making processes from the time the raw fibre is gathered in the tropical climates of the Philippine Islands and in troubled Mexico to the time that it comes from the mills of the Columbian Rope Company a finished product that ties boats to piers in every port of the world, holds tight the immigrant's square, brass-bound trunk, hauls the hay crops into millions of barns, supports the family wash and does innumerable other things, were described in a highly interesting way by E.P. Koh, advertising man of the Columbian Rope Company, at an open meeting of the Company Efficiency Club last evening. The talk was made the more interesting by a large number of lantern slides showing the abaca and sisal plants growing and most of the various processes through which the fibre passes in becoming strong rope of a quality that has placed the Columbian Rope Company at the head of the cordage manufacturers of the world.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News