Look back: Auburn's mayor, council clash over assessor trip

Jan. 19, 1916

ENLIGHTENING THE ASSESSORS

Mayor Koon is reported to have disapproved a resolution of the Common Council providing for the payment of the expenses of the three city assessors to the recent state meeting of assessors and tax officials in Albany. Mayor Koon was pilling to pay for the junket of one member to represent the local board but opposed the payment for the whole board. The council, however, decided to pay for all three.

Inasumuch as it was reported upon the return of the assessors from Albany that the general sentiment of the convention had been in favor of the use of tax maps it may prove that the visit of the three Auburnians was worth the money.

If they have come to the conclusion that the city should arranges a series of tax maps and to use them in estimating the value of property according to the foot frontage and in accordance with the modern system of assessment the taxpayers of Auburn will be amply repaid for the cost of the trip to Albany.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

