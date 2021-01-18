Look back: Auburn's Osborne praised for prison reform work

Jan. 18, 1916

WORK OF OSBORNE

Is Commended at Great Meeting in Carnegie Hall.

PRAISE OF JUDGE WADHAMS

And Others for Reform Work Instituted by Auburn Man Enthusiastically Cheered.

"For two hours last night a crowd that filled every one of the 3,000 seats in Carnegie Hall and stood up in the aisles — probably 3,500 in all — had been fairly bursting to get an excuse to show how enthusiastic it was about Thomas Mott Osborne and his work at Sing Sing, no matter what grand juries may think. Then came the speech of Judge William H. Wadhams of General Sessions, and all the pent up enthusiasm burst with a bang," says the Sun today.

"Judge Wadhams said and did about everything the crowd had wanted a speaker to do, except perhaps pound on the rostrum. With wide and sweeping gestures, with rising and echoing voice he eulogized Mr. Osborne and all his works, read poems written about him by convicts, a letter about him from President Eliot of Harvard, said his enemies attacked him because he had stopped prison graft and that his system was the best insurance policy the state had against reconviction."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

