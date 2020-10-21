Look back: Auburn's Seward mansion on the eve of its centennial

Oct. 21, 1915

THE SEWARD HOME

The following article describing the Seward mansion was written for the Brooklyn Eagle by W.O. Dapping of The Citizen. It reveals a few facts not known to most Auburnians and should create in all citizens a particular pride in this famous home:

When the historic houses of this country are described and their interesting tales are gathered in one collection, the famous Seward mansion, next year to reach its centeniary, will hold a leading place. Like the Jumel mansion, the Rensselaer home, the old John Johnson home, the Van Cortlandt mansion, even Mount Vernon itself, this the most historic mansion in Central New York, is hallowed with associations dear to the hearts of all loyal Americans. As time goes on this spot, in which much American history was made, will become more and more a landmark in which the people of the nation will feel a personal interest.