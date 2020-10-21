Look back: Auburn's Seward mansion on the eve of its centennial

Oct. 21, 1915
THE SEWARD HOME
Where Lincoln's Secretary Did Much of His Work.
AND WHERE SON NOW LIVES
A Lot of Interesting Facts, a Few of Which Are Not Known to Most Auburnians.
The following article describing the Seward mansion was written for the Brooklyn Eagle by W.O. Dapping of The Citizen. It reveals a few facts not known to most Auburnians and should create in all citizens a particular pride in this famous home:
When the historic houses of this country are described and their interesting tales are gathered in one collection, the famous Seward mansion, next year to reach its centeniary, will hold a leading place. Like the Jumel mansion, the Rensselaer home, the old John Johnson home, the Van Cortlandt mansion, even Mount Vernon itself, this the most historic mansion in Central New York, is hallowed with associations dear to the hearts of all loyal Americans. As time goes on this spot, in which much American history was made, will become more and more a landmark in which the people of the nation will feel a personal interest.
Within its walls William H. Seward lived and labored and died. His remarkable career began, developed and ripened here, and when death came he was ready — his life of public service ended with every great task completed.
Originally it was the home of Judge Elijah Miller, but from the day that Judge Miller exacted the condition that young Seward, aspirant for the hand of Frances Adaline, his younger daughter, should not take her from home but should, after their marriage, reside with him until the end of his days, the increasing name of Seward and his ultimate inheritance of the mansion gave the edifice the name it has held for three-quarters of a century — the Seward mansion.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
