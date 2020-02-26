Look back: Balancing act at Reva Rollerdrome
top story
LOOK BACK

Look back: Balancing act at Reva Rollerdrome

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back
The Citizen file

On this day in history: Feb. 26, 1995

Colleen Lukas, 6, holds her balance while holding a soft drink en route to her table in the concession area at Reva Rollerdrome skating rink.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News