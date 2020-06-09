Look back: Band to celebrate 10 years at Auburn show
Look back: Band to celebrate 10 years at Auburn show

Northside Blues Band

June 9, 1995

In this day and age, 10 years is a long time for a band to last. The Northside Blues Band has attained its first decade together and will celebrate the blues at a performance and party at Spirits in the State Street Mall Saturday night.

The first few years weren't easy, guitarist Phil Bauso said. "We began to play Chicago-style blues when it wasn't popular to do so. There were only three or four bands in the central New York area and only two or three clubs to play in."

Syracuse blues artist Tom Townsley was always friendly to NSBB, sending new clubs to play their way whenever he could.

"There isn't the competition in the genre of blues that there is in other bands," bassist Dave D'Alberto said. "We were welcomed, they wanted the blues to keep going." Drummer Dave Conway said, "We were blues before blues was cool."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

