Look back: Bankruptcy for railway guarantor known in Auburn

March 3, 1916

LUX IS BANKRUPT

Creditors of Syracusan Well Known Here Allege.

FAILURE OF EMPIRE UNITED

Said to Be Directly Responsible for Action of People to Whom He Owes Money.

As a direct result of the failure of the Empire United Electric Railway system, a petition in involuntary bankruptcy was filed yesterday with Judge George W. Ray at Norwich against Charles A. Lux of Syracuse, who is well known in Auburn and one of the guarantors of the bonds of the Empire United and prominent in the construction of the Rochester, Syracuse & Eastern electric line.

The petition was filed by Frank B. Hodges of Syracuse, who represents three Syracuse creditors. In addition to the guaranteed bonds of the Empire United it is said that Mr. Lux has a considerable amount of other paper out which is due within a short time. He was a guarantor of the Empire bonds to the extent of $14,000.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

