Look back: Big audience expected for talk on war, peace in Auburn

March 14, 1916

TO HEAR GOLDSTEIN

Auburn Council, Knights of Columbus will be host this evening to a throng of Auburnians who are expected at the Jefferson Theatre where a free lecture on Peace and War will be given by David Goldstein of Boston, the noted lecturer, writer and critic. So much interest and enthusiasm has been stirred up in the coming of the speaker that it is feared by the committee in charge that the theatre will not be able to accommodate the crowds.

At a meeting Sunday afternoon of the committee in charge, final plans for the evening were perfected. The reports of the various sub-committees were given and these showed that all arrangements have been carefully looked after. The doors of the theatre will be opened at 7:30. There will be no reserved seats outside of the boxes which will be set aside for the use of the clergy. In taking care of the general public, the committee has adopted the slogan, "First come, first served." As the people enter the house, they will be met by a reception committee, all Knights of Columbus. This committee will also assist the theatre's regular ushers in looking after the wants of all. The members of Auburn Council will be seated upon the stage.