Look back: BJ's coming to Sennett
LOOK BACK

April 25, 1996

SENNETT — "Hurry up and wait" has been the rule of the day for Sennett's water and sewer projects.

On Tuesday, the waiting appeared to come to an end with the announcement that BJ's Wholesale Club has finally closed on its new Route 5 facility.

"It's a done deal," said engineer Michael O'Neill. "We couldn't be more pleased. It looks like we are finally off and running." O'Neill said that BJ's processed the final papers for the 7.2-acre site at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

O'Neill, who represents the project's builders, VOCO Development, said work would resume this week, and that BJ's hopes to have the store up and running by July 27.

"It's a good project for the community," O'Neill said. "We would like to thank the town of Sennett for all their work in making the project possible."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

