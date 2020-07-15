Look back: Book Bonanza at Fingerlakes Mall
LOOK BACK

Look back: Book Bonanza at Fingerlakes Mall

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back
The Citizen file

July 16, 1995

(No paper July 15, 1995)

Helen Avery, of Union Springs, looks through some of the 30,000 books donated at the fourth annual Book Bonanza at Fingerlakes Mall. Proceeds support Seymour Library in Auburn.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta mayor to Trump: Please let experts speak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News