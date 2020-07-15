Look back: Book Bonanza at Fingerlakes Mall

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
July 16, 1995
(No paper July 15, 1995)
Helen Avery, of Union Springs, looks through some of the 30,000 books donated at the fourth annual Book Bonanza at Fingerlakes Mall. Proceeds support Seymour Library in Auburn.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!