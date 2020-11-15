Look back: Booker T. Washington passes away, was visitor to Auburn

His second visit was in 1914, when he came to attend the unveiling of the Harriet Tubman Memorial tablet at which time he spoke at the Auditorium, Zion M.E. Church, the first M.E. Church, the State Prison and also to the students at the Seminary. It was at this time that he remarked that Auburn was, as a city unique in the history of the world, as the flags were flying in memorial of Harriet Tubman, a poor slave, and added that in honoring Aunt Harriet they were also honoring Auburn. At this time he was in the city for several days, many of the prominent men and women being given an opportunity to meet him at a dinner, given in his honor by Hon. and Mrs. E. Clarence Aiken at their home, The Birches, on Owasco Road.