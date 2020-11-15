Look back: Booker T. Washington passes away, was visitor to Auburn

Nov. 15, 1915
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON, KNOWN HERE, DEAD
HIS VISITS TO AUBURN
Included Addresses to Several Large Gatherings.
The death of Booker T. Washington yesterday at his home at Tuskegee, Ala., caused a great deal of sorrow today in this city among the members of the colored race, who regarded him as having been—as indeed he was— one of the greatest men of his time, and who had done as much if not more for the uplift of his people than any living person. In addition to the hundreds of colored people in Auburn, the deceased had a host of friends among the white people, numbering among them many of the leading business and professional men, all of whom were united in their expressions of sorrow at his death, and in paying a tribute to his memory.
Booker T. paid two visits to this city, the first being on March 17, 1911, when he addressed a large audience at the Auditorium under the auspices of the Federation of Men's Clubs, an organization which was powerful at the time although it has been extinct for some four years. At that time he was the guest of Rev. Dr. George B. Stewart, president of the Theological Seminary, and a reception was given him at his home. He was also entertained by Mr. and Mrs. H. L. Romig at dinner.
His second visit was in 1914, when he came to attend the unveiling of the Harriet Tubman Memorial tablet at which time he spoke at the Auditorium, Zion M.E. Church, the first M.E. Church, the State Prison and also to the students at the Seminary. It was at this time that he remarked that Auburn was, as a city unique in the history of the world, as the flags were flying in memorial of Harriet Tubman, a poor slave, and added that in honoring Aunt Harriet they were also honoring Auburn. At this time he was in the city for several days, many of the prominent men and women being given an opportunity to meet him at a dinner, given in his honor by Hon. and Mrs. E. Clarence Aiken at their home, The Birches, on Owasco Road.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
