Look back: Bridge near Auburn dam in the works

Nov. 20, 1915

A 35 FOOT BRIDGE

Within two weeks a steel and concrete bridge with a 35 foot span over the old canal near the Big Dam will be completed, it is expected, by the Bowen Manufacturing Company. The bridge opens just north of the International Harvester Company's gate and from this point a road is under construction leading up to Osborne Street just opposite the point where Logan Street meets it. The bridge and road will offer benefits not only to the Bowen employees, but to the city as well.