Look back: Bridge near Auburn dam in the works

Nov. 20, 1915
A 35 FOOT BRIDGE
Will Benefit Bowen's and the City as Well.
THE ROAD TO THE NEW PLANT
In Logan Street Will Be Easier — Still Further Additions to the Auxiliary Factory.
Within two weeks a steel and concrete bridge with a 35 foot span over the old canal near the Big Dam will be completed, it is expected, by the Bowen Manufacturing Company. The bridge opens just north of the International Harvester Company's gate and from this point a road is under construction leading up to Osborne Street just opposite the point where Logan Street meets it. The bridge and road will offer benefits not only to the Bowen employees, but to the city as well.
For some time there has been an agitation to have a bridge erected over the runway, in order to offer a means of exit for wagons and other vehicles in the enclosure between Osborne Street and the outlet.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
