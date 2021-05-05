Look back: Can Auburn be a haven for the arts?

May 5, 2006

AUBURN — Proponents of an expanded presence of the arts in Auburn say the area has all the ingredients necessary to become an artists' haven.

"Artistically, Auburn is very, very fertile," said Sean McLeod, director of the Kaleidoscope Dance Theater and a Cayuga County Arts Council board member. "We really need the City Council and the mayor's office, which are working very diligently in bringing business downtown, to look at the arts."

"Not to look at them would be a detriment. Arts are the fulcrum of creation."

City Councilor Melina Carnicelli said the experience of Peekskill and consultant Ralph DiBart should serve as an example of how government and the private sector can work together.

"I don't think we can, at any time, put out an attitude of being obstructionist," Carnicelli said. "I think we're in the seedling stage. We're not a mecca yet. We can be.

"We have an art center in this town that doesn't have an equal for miles and miles and miles. We may not corner the market on an art film cinema, but we may find another niche.

"I think Auburn can be whatever we want it to be. What I think we lack is the attitude to present ourselves in all our grandeur."