Look back: Cancer survivors day in Cayuga County

June 5, 1995

CAYUGA COUNTY — Cancer survivors of Cayuga County held their second annual Celebration of Life in Casey Park yesterday.

Kathy Bennett, facilitator for the Cayuga County I Can Cope education and support group for cancer survivors and their families, said the event is to give long-term survivors a chance to celebrate their survival and to show recently diagnosed victims of the disease that people do survive.

Between the raffles, food, music, clowns and games, those who attended heard inspirational and educational speakers, with a special presentation by Dr. Joseph McCaffrey.

He said, "Every difficulty has a seed of equal or greater benefit."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

