LOOK BACK

Look back: CANUS Games canceled for second straight year

June 1, 1996

AUBURN — For the second year in a row, dismal enrollment has forced the cancellation of the CANUS Games.

"Lack of participation was the reason," said Mike Oropallo Jr., CANUS chairperson of the Auburn committee. "I don't know what it is with kids in the area. Maybe they have too much to do."

This year would have marked the 20th year of the games. The decision to cancel was a mutual one between Auburn and her sister city of Orillia, Ontario.

Only 18 area youths had registered for the games; 200 were needed to send buses to Orillia.

"Canada's funding depends on numbers to a certain extent," Oropallo said.

Even with the support of city officials, the chamber of commerce and the tourist bureau, participation just wasn't there.

"It's nice to get financial help but we need to find more ways to generate interest," Oropallo said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

