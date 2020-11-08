Look back: Car hits carriage on Genesee Street

Nov. 8, 1915

A COUPE WRECKED

Thrown upon their heads when the closed carriage in which they were riding turned, a complete somersault after being struck by a deliver automobile, Miss Susette Parker of No. 156 Genesee Street and Mrs. Henry D. Peck of No. 43 Grover St. narrowly escaped serious injury Saturday night. The horse of the coupe was internally injured and may die and the vehicle itself suffered such serious damage that it is beyond repair.

The accident happened at about 10:30 o'clock in front of the residence of Henry D. Noble, No. 192 Genesee Street. The two women in the coupe, which is owned by W.T. Hume and was being driven by Robert Merritt, were riding East when suddenly and without warning, it is claimed, a Ford delivery car driven by Peter Burns, 21, crashed into the rear of the carriage. The automobile was going at a fast rate and so great was the impact that the coupe was turned completely over, the top falling upon the horse. The driver of the carriage was thrown to the pavement several feet away but sustained no injuries.