Look back: Cayuga Community College Class of '95 graduates

May 22, 1995

AUBURN — The Cayuga Community College Class of 1995 was advised to live for the moment while keeping an eye to the future at Sunday's commencement exercises, the college's 41st.

The class, including December 1994 and May candidates, includes 526 new holders of associate degrees and 26 certificate holders.

Kim A. Edwards, the guest speaker, and a member of the CCC Class of 1978, said today's graduates should be cognizant of a double meaning for the Latin phrase "carpe diem."

The most common definition, she said, was "seize the day," an admonition to live each moment passionately and fully without undue worry about the future.

Upon further research into the linguistic roots of the word, though, Edwards, a writer and linguist whose award-winning work has appeared in commercial magazines and scholarly journals, said the words hold a deeper meaning.

"'Carpe diem' means 'pluck the day,'" she said, "as in harvesting fruit."

In order to ensure a successful harvest, she said, great care must be taken with cultivation, seeding, fertilizing and watering. Just as with crops, one's future must also be tended carefully.

"Without that care and attention," Edwards said, "without that faith in the future, there can be no harvest."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

