Look back: Cayuga Correctional Facility escapee caught

Sept. 7, 1995

GROTON — Twenty-five hours after he walked away from a work detail, inmate Grant M. Woodruff was taken back into custody less than five miles from where he had fled a day earlier.

And his capture will be remembered by both a rookie cop and a veteran officer who was celebrating his 14-year anniversary on the job yesterday.

According to New York State Police, Woodruff was taken into custody behind 133-1/2 Cayuga St. in the village of Groton at about 2 yesterday afternoon.

Woodruff is the Cayuga Correctional Facility inmate who fled a work detail on Sears Road in Summerhill at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Woodruff was serving a five- to 10-year sentence at the facility for a 1993 conviction on second-degree burglary in Cattaraugus County.

According to state officials, he also spent 1982 to 1984 in state prison for a second-degree attempted burglary conviction out of Allegany County, where he is from.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

