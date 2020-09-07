Look back: Cayuga Correctional Facility escapee caught

Sept. 7, 1995
GROTON — Twenty-five hours after he walked away from a work detail, inmate Grant M. Woodruff was taken back into custody less than five miles from where he had fled a day earlier.
And his capture will be remembered by both a rookie cop and a veteran officer who was celebrating his 14-year anniversary on the job yesterday.
According to New York State Police, Woodruff was taken into custody behind 133-1/2 Cayuga St. in the village of Groton at about 2 yesterday afternoon.
Woodruff is the Cayuga Correctional Facility inmate who fled a work detail on Sears Road in Summerhill at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Woodruff was serving a five- to 10-year sentence at the facility for a 1993 conviction on second-degree burglary in Cattaraugus County.
According to state officials, he also spent 1982 to 1984 in state prison for a second-degree attempted burglary conviction out of Allegany County, where he is from.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
