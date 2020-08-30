Look back: Cayuga County-area residents help Hurricane Katrina response

Aug. 30, 2005
As Hurricane Katrina tore through the Gulf Coast on Monday, the Cayuga County Chapter of the American Red Cross prepared to send several local volunteers to the area for disaster relief efforts.
Chris Molloy, director of emergency services with the local Red Cross, said there are 27 people from the area who are qualified to help out in the disaster area. The Northeast division of the Red Cross is expected to send 1,900 volunteers over the next several weeks, with a goal of 125 volunteers a day, Molloy said.
Chuck Mitchell, a retired high school principal from Marcellus, is one of the volunteers slated to fly down this week. Mitchell said he got involved with the local Red Cross last fall after several hurricanes hit Florida.
"They were looking for volunteers to help out in Florida last year after the hurricanes," Mitchell said. "I've got plenty of time, and it's a way of giving back to the community."
Mitchell went through several training courses over the past year, from CPR to mass care, sheltering and feeding.
Julia Krueger, a retired teacher, has been a member of the disaster action team with the local Red Cross since 1997. She has responded to airplane accidents, floods and fires.
When Krueger first began volunteering after disasters, she worked directly with the victims. But now she often works out of the disaster relief headquarters buildings doing logistics work, which could include arranging rental cars for case workers to going through receipts to keep track of expenses.
"You don't know when they ask you to go out what they're going to have you do," she said.
Krueger has responded to hurricanes in Florida, a fire in New Mexico, floods in Texas and several plane crashes. She also helped out in New York City after the 2001 terrorist attacks.
Volunteers often work 12-hour days, but Krueger said it's worth the effort.
"It's tiring," she said. "They're long days, but they're very rewarding."
Molloy said the volunteers would likely be sent to the disaster areas in the next three days. Volunteers do three week-long stints. More volunteers will be sent down over time, as Molloy said they would likely be needed for between 30 and 90 days.
Volunteers are assigned tasks based on their past experiences. Molloy said Mitchell would be working with local government helping to set up feeding sites.
Another volunteer, Jim Campbell, a retired state trooper, will be assigned to security duty, helping to determine whether a scene is safe and keeping people in shelters calm, Molloy said.
Training at the Red Cross takes place year-round - volunteers receive training in dealing with mass care, talking about mental health and doing damage assessment using satellite imagery, among other tasks.
The Red Cross takes care of travel expenses for volunteers and provides them with disaster relief credit cards to last the duration of the trip, Molloy said.
But expenses are kept to a minimum - volunteers will be staying in shelters alongside victims.
By now, Krueger knows what to pack for the disaster relief trips. She brings with her eight days of clothes, in case she doesn't have immediate access to laundry facilities, an atlas, a flashlight and her Red Cross vest.
Krueger said her family has gotten used to her involvement with the disaster relief volunteer team..
"I couldn't do it without my family taking care of things here," she said.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
