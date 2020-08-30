Look back: Cayuga County-area residents help Hurricane Katrina response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 30, 2005

As Hurricane Katrina tore through the Gulf Coast on Monday, the Cayuga County Chapter of the American Red Cross prepared to send several local volunteers to the area for disaster relief efforts.

Chris Molloy, director of emergency services with the local Red Cross, said there are 27 people from the area who are qualified to help out in the disaster area. The Northeast division of the Red Cross is expected to send 1,900 volunteers over the next several weeks, with a goal of 125 volunteers a day, Molloy said.

Chuck Mitchell, a retired high school principal from Marcellus, is one of the volunteers slated to fly down this week. Mitchell said he got involved with the local Red Cross last fall after several hurricanes hit Florida.

"They were looking for volunteers to help out in Florida last year after the hurricanes," Mitchell said. "I've got plenty of time, and it's a way of giving back to the community."

Mitchell went through several training courses over the past year, from CPR to mass care, sheltering and feeding.

Julia Krueger, a retired teacher, has been a member of the disaster action team with the local Red Cross since 1997. She has responded to airplane accidents, floods and fires.