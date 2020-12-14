Look back: Cayuga County Christmas Elf donations snowball

Dec. 14, 1995

CAYUGA COUNTY — Children attending the Sand Beach Church Sunday school saved their pennies and dimes and gave $48.50 to the children of Christmas Elf families.

"The children decided to help the Christmas Elf last March," said Debbie Gebczyk, a Sunday school teacher at the church. "They each worked at odd jobs or by doing chores at home to raise the money."

Students of Mrs. Keller's first bell home and career class at West Middle School formed a company selling homemade Rice Krispie treats. All of the profits from her sales, $40, were donated to the Christmas Elf.

With only 10 shopping days until Christmas, more than $19,750 has been raised for Christmas Elf families.

"So much more than money is being donated to the Christmas Elf," said committee volunteer Chuck Mason.

"We received a van full of beautiful new toys and a check for $300 from the Showpeople of America Association and several boxes of new toys from the American Educational Secretaries Association," he said.

"Three more families were adopted, including one that was adopted over the Internet. It is so exciting and heartwarming to see the generosity of our community. The Christmas Elf is truly the spirit of Christmas in Cayuga County."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

