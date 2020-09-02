 Skip to main content
Look back: Cayuga County cigarette vendors prepare for squeeze
LOOK BACK

Look back: Cayuga County cigarette vendors prepare for squeeze

Cigarettes
Sept. 3, 1995

(No paper Sept. 2, 1995)

CAYUGA COUNTY — Local cigarette sellers are facing a double whammy — proposed federal regulations on advertising and vending that may cost them sales, and a new state tax collection system that will cost them money up front.

Some local retailers see the federal proposals, which include banning of vending machine sales and severe curtailing of outdoor advertising and promotion, as well-meaning but futile gestures. The state tax initiative, which will mandate up-front collection of sales taxes, will undoubtedly cause price hikes of about $1.40 a carton, dealers say.

"Our cigarette sales go up every week," said John Paczkowski, manager at DeeBee's One Stop on Genesee Street in Auburn. Cigarettes are the biggest sellers at the west side store. Paczkowski said he doesn't see any of the initiatives slowing cigarette use, either among minors or adults.

"If they have to hide in the closet, they'll do it," he said. "If they want to smoke, they're going to smoke.

"I've had parents come in here who tell me they've given their kids permission. Parents will buy cigarettes for 'em, friends will buy 'em.

"They're still going to get them."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

