Look back: Cayuga County club supports women's suffrage

Nov. 2, 1915

SUFFRAGISTS OF CAYUGA WIND UP CAMPAIGN

In a final attempt to corral votes, the Cayuga County Political Equality Club last night held a mass meeting in the Court House at which Dr. Frank Bohn of New York, former Mayor E. Clarence Aiken, former Minister William Miller Collier and Miss Mabel Schellenger were speakers. There was a gratifyingly large crowd, a goodly number of men being included in the audience.

Doctor Bohn, the principal speaker of the evening, based his address on an appeal to man to take woman out of bondage. The suffrage movement he compared to the Civil War, an effort to free a certain class from slavery. With equal franchise, he said, world peace would result and factory conditions be bettered. Those who are against suffrage, he declared, were 100 years behind the times.