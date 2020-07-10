Look back: Cayuga County Fair readies to open
LOOK BACK

Look back: Cayuga County Fair readies to open

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Thirteen-month-old Benjamin Wasilenko, of Auburn, takes a seat atop Pam, owned by Mary Nettle, of Weedsport, during the Cayuga County Fair horse show.

 The Citizen file

July 10, 1995

WEEDSPORT — Things were buzzing at the Cayuga County Fairgrounds yesterday afternoon as final preparations were being made for tomorrow's big opening day.

While workers finished erecting tents, early arriving participants settled their horses in stalls and spread hay and sawdust around their pets' makeshift home for the next week or so.

Elizabeth Patcher was one of the early arrivals. She spent yesterday scrubbing down her Holstein, Tinsel, who will be competing in this year's class of intermediate yearlings.

Patcher, 17, lives with her family, who owns and operates Elkendale Farms of Genoa.

She said Tinsel, a one-year, five-month-old cow, was last year's fair's 1994 junior champion.

"I'm hoping we can do as well this year," she said with a hose in one hand and a scrub brush in the other.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctor on Covid-19: There is a propensity for blood clotting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News