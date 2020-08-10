Look back: Cayuga County fans mourn Jerry Garcia

Aug. 10, 1995

Her brother, John Jarvis, of Auburn, was more than just upset; he was devastated. Since 1971, John has attended more than 150 Grateful Dead shows throughout the country, the last being at High Gate in Vermont this summer.

"I can't believe he's dead," said the 45-year-old civil service employee. "I'll never forget the very first time I saw the Dead. It was in 1971 in Rochester with Jefferson Airplane. The Dead came out and started jamming with them. The people at the venue decided after a while that the show should end so they turned on the house lights and turned the power off. Jerry and the band just started playing unplugged and they jammed until dawn. From that point on I really liked the Dead. It was the music that kept me coming back. It's always been about the music."