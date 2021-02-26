Look back: Cayuga County hunters have enthusiastic meeting

Feb. 26, 1916

HUNTERS TURN OUT IN FORCE FOR THEIR NIGHT

Despite Most Inclement Weather They Hear Interesting Talks and Talk Themselves About Various Problems.

Rough weather had no terrors for upwards of 150 hardy sportsmen who turned out last evening for Hunters' Night at the Cayuga County Sportsmen's Association meeting. It was one of the largest gatherings that has attended a meeting of the organization in a year and augurs well for the future of the organization, both in the matter of gaining membership among the hunting sportsmen in the city and county and in bringing the association into a prominent place among the organized sportsmen of the state in promoting better legislation of fish and game in this county and in the state.

There was plenty of enthusiasm last evening among the hunters and when the meeting had closed a score of them had paid their money and become members. A movement was started to affiliate the Auburn Rod and Gun Club with the Sportsmen's Association. There were a large number of the Rod and Gun Club members present and some of them expressed their desire to see this brought about. A committee of three will be selected by President Alnutt to confer with the officials of the Rod and Gun Club in an effort to merge that organization with the Sportsmen's Association.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

