Look back: Cayuga County job seekers look locally

"I haven't found anything that's paying me enough to survive on," said Kevin Burke, 24, of Auburn, who has a bachelor's degree in graphic design but is currently working as a cook at Joe's Pasta Garage in Skaneateles. "I haven't found anything yet."

One of the opportunities for young people is at the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, which was recruiting corrections officers at the job fair. The sheriff's office is looking for 15 officers, including recent high school or college graduates, to work at a new jail, scheduled to open in early 2007. The job pays $27,000, much more than minimum wage.

"Hopefully, we'll recruit some of the young (people) out of high school," said Sgt. David Jensen, who was manning the office's booth. "Hopefully, we'll keep some of the people here."

And some employers at the fair said they would especially welcome young people into their jobs.

"We want to be able to mold them," said Rochelle French, staffing manager of The Southerland Group Ltd., based in Syracuse. "Our motto is earn, learn and grow."