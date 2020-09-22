Look back: Cayuga County job seekers look locally

Sept. 22, 2005
AUBURN - There are a lot of educational outlets and employers in Cayuga County. But whether those opportunities will be enough to keep young people employed and in the area remains to be seen.
"We've got tech jobs here," said Mayor Timothy Lattimore, who attended a career education and job fair in Auburn to talk to the employers and colleges represented there.
"We're better than what they do in the Raleigh-Durham corridor."
Lattimore was talking about jobs like engineering that require a four-year degree.
"My campaign theme is to bring the kids home," Lattimore said. "I'm looking for the next Bill Gates. We'll find that kid."
But often what must come first is education. To that end, a representative from the Rochester Institute of Technology attended the fair.
"We offer an opportunity for students to take a course or two that might add to their skills," said Joseph T. Nairn, RIT's senior associate director of part-time and graduate enrollment services. "Showing a willingness to learn will demonstrate to employers that you're trainable and motivated."
Many of the young people at the fair weren't looking for education; they were looking for jobs — preferably those paying more than minimum wage.
"I haven't found anything that's paying me enough to survive on," said Kevin Burke, 24, of Auburn, who has a bachelor's degree in graphic design but is currently working as a cook at Joe's Pasta Garage in Skaneateles. "I haven't found anything yet."
One of the opportunities for young people is at the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, which was recruiting corrections officers at the job fair. The sheriff's office is looking for 15 officers, including recent high school or college graduates, to work at a new jail, scheduled to open in early 2007. The job pays $27,000, much more than minimum wage.
"Hopefully, we'll recruit some of the young (people) out of high school," said Sgt. David Jensen, who was manning the office's booth. "Hopefully, we'll keep some of the people here."
And some employers at the fair said they would especially welcome young people into their jobs.
"We want to be able to mold them," said Rochelle French, staffing manager of The Southerland Group Ltd., based in Syracuse. "Our motto is earn, learn and grow."
There is good news in unemployment statistics, according to the state Department of Labor. Cayuga County's jobless rate was 4 percent as of August, down from 4.5 percent in August 2004. The state's current unemployment rate is 4.6 percent, and the national figure is 4.9 percent. Many young people said they don't want to leave the area, but may have to.
"I want to stay close to Auburn; I have family here," said Alex MacNicol, 32, who has a criminal justice degree from Cayuga Community College. "There are not a lot of great job prospects in Cayuga County. Auburn needs to expand on its employment opportunities.
"I have strongly considered leaving the area, leaving the Northeast. It's very frustrating. If you can't find work to support your family and yourself, how can you expect to survive and stay?"
Andrew Warren, 21, has been looking for work since May.
"I've gone from Moravia to Auburn," he said. "There are not very many openings now."
If he doesn't find work soon, Warren said, he'll "move into a bigger city where there are better job opportunities. Hopefully, maybe next summer I'll be out of here."
Other young people at the fair said they'll do whatever it takes to stay in Cayuga County.
"I don't ever see myself going outside the area," said Shandelle Benjamin, 18, a 2005 graduate of Auburn High School. "I can do anything I want to if I put my mind to it."
Myles Mangan, 17, who hopes to graduate next year from Southern Cayuga High School, said she plans to return after college.
"I like it around here," she said. "I would probably definitely come back after college."
A college degree would make people like Mangan much more marketable locally, said Ted Herrling, director of the Cayuga County Employment and Training Department, which is part of the Cayuga Works Career Center at CCC.
"Young people need to get some post-high school education," he said. "I think they can find good jobs within the Syracuse metropolitan area."
Lattimore said the biggest regional problem is the brain drain.
"Our best export has been our young people," he said.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
