Look back: Cayuga County looks forward, back on Labor Day

Sept. 5, 1995

(No paper Sept. 4, 1995)

CAYUGA COUNTY — The Roman god Janus, the double-faced keeper of the doorway, inspired the naming of January.

But for many county residents, Labor Day is also a time of looking both forward to school days and crisp autumn nights, and back at sultry twilights and barbecue smoke.

Monday wasn't particularly lazy, hazy or crazy, but the unofficial last day of summer featured some area traditions, organized and impromptu.

One of those traditions, the Labor Day Classic 10K and 5K foot races, drew 229 runners to Casey Park on North Division Street in Auburn. The race, the city's largest after the Downtown Mile, is surpassed in age only by The Great Race.

"This is my kickoff to fall," Jim Hilson said shortly after completing the 5K course in just over 25 minutes. Hilson, a Cornell Cooperative Extension agent, said his plans for the rest of the holiday were up in the air, but possibilities included the tried and true — a barbecue and a visit to the lake.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

