Look back: Cayuga County man wins big in lotto

May 18, 1995

SCIPIO CENTER — There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but a free ticket made Paul Stryker a much richer man.

Stryker, 43, a corrections officer at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia, was one of five winners of a $68,842.50 first prize in the New York State Lottery Take Five game Friday.

Winning tickets were also sold in Schenectady, Erie, Nassau and New York counties.

After taxes, the total winnings on each ticket will come to $44,341.45.

Stryker's ticket was actually a bonus Free Play ticket he won for matching two numbers on a previous Take Five ticket.

The winning bonus ticket came from Tops Friendly Market in Auburn. The winning numbers were 1, 15, 25, 30 and 36.

Stryker's wife, Cheryl, said they didn't have any big plans for the windfall.

"We paid off a couple loans," she said. "And we'll do some repairs to the house. It's too soon to really know at this point."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

