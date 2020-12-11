Look back: Cayuga County museum celebrates Christmas

Dec. 11, 1995

AUBURN — It's Christmastime in the city.

So in keeping with the holiday spirit, various and sundry doors across Auburn were flung open during the annual holiday open house, providing shelter and entertainment to revelers, families and sightseers.

The Cayuga County Agricultural Museum showcased an old-fashioned holiday season. Visitors took horse-drawn wagon rides in the bitter air, listened to Native American legends and saw a blacksmith fashion gadgets out of straight metal bars.

Not only that, but carolers filled the chilly air with the sounds of Christmas and children scampered to pet fuzzy farm animals. Hot mulled cider warded off the chill and homemade cookies tempted taste buds.

Joan Bergerstock and her daughter, Linda, both outfitted in 19th century clothing, baked cookies and brought frosting and decorations for children to design their own cookies. (The designs usually lasted only from hand to mouth.)

— Compiled by David Wilcox

