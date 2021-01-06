Look back: Cayuga County retailers association meets

Jan. 6, 1916

RETAILERS PLAN A PLENTY FOR THE FUTURE

New President, H.A. Sherman, Calls Them "the Best Bunch in the State"—Review of the First Year.

Worthy New Year resolutions, propitious prognostications and plenty of pep predominated at the first meeting of the year held by the Retail Merchants' Association last evening. New officers were elected, reports of officers were heard and the retailers took a look back over the one year of the existence of the association and planned for bigger things for the coming year.

Thirty members of the association were present at the meeting which was preceded at 6:30 o'clock by a supper served in the meeting room of the association's offices in the Cayuga County Savings Bank Building.

P.M. Herron, who has served at the head of the organization since its inception, January 13, 1915, declined to accept the office for another year and H.A. Sherman, a Genesee Street milliner, was chosen to succeed him.

S. Edgar George was chosen vice president and Lewis Lynxwiler was reelected treasurer.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0