Look back: Cayuga County retailers see little Christmas bump

Dec. 8, 1995

CAYUGA COUNTY — Local retailers may not be finding lumps of coal in their cash drawers, but they're not finding a lot of diamonds, either.

Sales in many area stores, as in many throughout the nation, are anemic. Merchants are predicting customers will reap the benefits of sales and other promotional efforts in the weeks between now and Christmas.

J.C. Penney manager Skip Allman said his store saw just a 1 percent gain in sales in November over last year's results. Allman said it is the leanest increase since the recession of 1991.

"I guess I should be happy we came out with a sales gain at all," Allman said. "A lot of retailers didn't."

Nationally, large chains reported slight gains in November, and analysts predicted stores would begin to cut prices to attract more people. Allman said he plans to implement that strategy.

"A lot of the key items we might sell at regular price because it's Christmas — flannel shirts, athletic apparel, jeans — are on sale," he said. "A lot more items will be on sale, but not necessarily steeper."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

