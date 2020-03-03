Look back: Cayuga County's first halfway house to open

On this day in history: March 3, 1995

CAYUGA COUNTY — If all goes as planned, Cayuga County's first halfway house for recovering alcoholics will open this month.

The county has a contract with Unity House to run a program to help recovering alcoholics make the adjustments from treatment programs to a full return to the community. According to local professionals in the field, it is a much-needed service.

Carol Colvin, director of the new facility, said the building at 66 Osborne St. passed state inspection earlier this week and will open in about 10 days.

"There is a need in Cayuga County and I'm real proud the community allowed it to be built," she said.

The 16-bed facility will operate under the auspices of Unity House of Cayuga County, and its construction and operation is funded by the state Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services. The facility cost between $250,000 and $300,000; its annual operation costs are estimated at $195,000.

It will serve men and women who are at least 18 years old and motivated to stay sober. They will be eligible to stay in the house for up to a year, with re-evaluations every three months.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

