Look back: Cayuga County store prepares outdoor show

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 12, 1995

More than a decade ago, Sue Fadden was just starting out as the manager of her parents' Meridian store, Parker's Pond, when she had an idea — a show to promote hunting, fishing and general outdoors fun. After all, her store carried many lines of outdoors and camping equipment.

"My father was an easy sell," said Fadden, who used her daughterly influence. "It started out very small, like three or four companies. We figure we'd do the first one and see where it went from there."

Where it has went was further than Fadden could have imagined back then.

On Saturday, Parker's Pond will present its 11th outdoor show, and more than 100 manufacturers will be on hand for the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. event. With good weather expected, Fadden hopes to break the 2,000 barrier for attendance.

"Last year was one of the biggest shows we have had, and we had 1,800 to 2,000 people," she said. "This year, we have a new store that's three times as big, a much bigger area for the tents. On our 60 acres, we'll probably use 20 to 25 for the show."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0