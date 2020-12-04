Look back: Cayuga County superintendent of poor requests raise

Dec. 4, 1915

SMITH SEEKS BOOST

The Superintendent of Poor Would Like $2,000 a Year.

SOUNDING THE SUPERVISORS

And Is Hopeful That He May Be the Recipient of Their 1915 Generosity.

There are numerous officers in the employ of the County of Cayuga who no doubt constantly cherish the desire for a more munificent financial return in the way of salary for arduous labors performed in looking after the interest of the "dear people" they are receiving at the hands of an admiring constituency through the properly authorized person or body.

And it so happens that about the time the Board of Supervisors meets for its annual session this desire gets to the surface, reluctantly, perhaps, in some instances, but it gets there just the same, with the result that supervisors are buttonholed, the arduous duties of the buttonholer are recited to them in great detail and then with a long face and a most pained expression the raise-seeker draws vivid comparisons to show how poorly he is paid for the great service he is rendering.

This year is no exception to the rule and, while requests for increases in salary may not be so numerous as in some years agone, there are some requests just the same and heading the list of petitioners is said to be the Honorable Arthur L. Smith, superintendent of the poor for dear old Cayuga County.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

