Look back: Cayuga County teams eye section championships

On this day in history: Feb. 24, 1995

It will be a busy weekend for some area teams as sectional titles will be won and lost in ice hockey, wrestling and swimming, while basketball sectionals continue.

Skaneateles' ice hockey team and Auburn and Weedsport swim teams will be competing for Section III titles on Saturday. Four area wrestlers will be competing in the Section III championships at the War Memorial on Friday and the Southern Cayuga boys basketball team meets Delhi Saturday at Vestal High School in the Section IV tournament.