Look back: Cayuga County towns line up water, sewer projects

April 23, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — If municipal water and sewer services are the keys to development in Cayuga County, three towns are preparing to unlock the future.

But their main motivation is providing a better life for the people who already live in the towns, leaders in Aurelius, Fleming and Springport say. That the water and sewer lines may open the door to development and increase the town tax base is simply an added bonus.

The three towns are committed to improving the municipal services offered to residents in portions of the towns.

These are primarily rural towns with clusters of residential settlement in need of better sewer and water services.

In Aurelius, the water from wells along West Genesee Street from the hamlet of Half Acre to the village of Cayuga are "terrible." About 75 homes initially will benefit from the 4.5-mile line carrying water from Auburn.

The cost is estimated at about a quarter of a million dollars. Leaders see potential for plenty of residential growth as well.