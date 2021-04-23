Look back: Cayuga County towns line up water, sewer projects

April 23, 1996
CAYUGA COUNTY — If municipal water and sewer services are the keys to development in Cayuga County, three towns are preparing to unlock the future.
But their main motivation is providing a better life for the people who already live in the towns, leaders in Aurelius, Fleming and Springport say. That the water and sewer lines may open the door to development and increase the town tax base is simply an added bonus.
The three towns are committed to improving the municipal services offered to residents in portions of the towns.
These are primarily rural towns with clusters of residential settlement in need of better sewer and water services.
In Aurelius, the water from wells along West Genesee Street from the hamlet of Half Acre to the village of Cayuga are "terrible." About 75 homes initially will benefit from the 4.5-mile line carrying water from Auburn.
The cost is estimated at about a quarter of a million dollars. Leaders see potential for plenty of residential growth as well.
In Fleming, low water pressure is the problem. The state and county health departments since 1991 have pressed the town to take care of a problem that leaves so little pressure that lines sometimes back up. Two plans would solve the pressure problem and extend water lines into new areas by tapping into the town of Owasco's water treatment plant. One plan would cost a little over a million dollars, and the other $2 million.
In Springport, the problem is leaky septic systems, and lakefront property owners have asked the town board to solve it with a municipal sewer system. The town is beginning to look into sewer and water lines that would stretch 9.5 miles along the lakefront. The lines would serve 325 miles, a recreational vehicle park and open the lucrative lakefront to development. Initial estimates put the cost for the water lines at $3.1 million and $1.9 million for the sewer lines.
— Compiled by David Wilcox