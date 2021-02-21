Look back: Cayuga County voter data in 1916

Feb. 21, 1916

CAYUGA COUNTY HAS MOST ENROLLED VOTERS

Figures recently compiled under the direction of Congressman Norman J. Gould show that there are 50,739 enrolled voters in the Thirty-sixth Congressional District of which Cayuga County has 13,900, giving it a lead over its nearest competitor, Ontario County, of 821. In the matter of Republican votes Cayuga leads with 2,124, Ontario gaining in Democratic voters, enrolling 671 more than Cayuga. It also has more Prohibition and Progressive voters and more voters who failed to specify any party and who are in the "blank" list. The table also shows that there are 15,849 more enrolled Republicans than Democrats in the district.