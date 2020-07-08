Look back: Cayuga County wants to put inmates to work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 9, 1995

(No paper July 8, 1995)

CAYUGA COUNTY — "Working on the chain gang" may be a new tune for inmates at the Cayuga County Jail.

Well, sort of. Although inmates are no longer strung together with chains like Cool Hand Luke, the idea is the same: convicted and sentenced — but not extremely dangerous — inmates made productive and kept busy with public works projects.

"Some of the people (in jail) would rather have something to do and some of the guys who think going to jail is a vacation should be working anyway," said Legislator Herb Marshall, R-Port Byron, chairman of the Judicial and Public Safety Committee.

Last month, county lawmakers approved a proposal to give the chairman of the Legislature the authority to review and approve public works projects for inmates at the county jail.

"I think there are a lot of jobs that we really either can't afford or are reluctant to spend the money on that they are capable of doing," Marshall said.

Chairman of the Legislature Ralph Standbrook, R-Fair Haven, said he has already begun talking to county department heads about projects for the work crews.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

