Look back: Cayuga Home for Children board split over training

April 11, 1916

WHAT SPLIT THE MANAGERS OF THE CAYUGA HOME

Was Really, It Is Said, Opposition to an Appropriation of $50 to Continue Instruction in Domestic Science.

Differences over policies of management of the Cayuga Home for Children, which have broken the even and languid harmony that has existed in the Board of Managers for so many years, gives promise now of bringing out a larger attendance at the next meeting of the board than has attended for years. Members who, it is said, have not been present at a meeting in a number of years are beginning to take an interest and there are sure to be some lively discussions at next month's meeting. It is believed in some quarters that it will be the first step toward a reorganization of the Board of Managers.

The disturbance that has caused ripples on the heretofore smooth and calm surface of managerial affairs at the Home has been brought about, it is declared, by a determined stand which a portion of the board has taken in regard to the training of the children, the time having come, they contend, when they should be instructed in some practical work that will enable them to leave the institution at 14 or 15 years of age and be of practical use to the community and place themselves on something like an even footing with other boys and girls in making a place for themselves in the world of work.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

