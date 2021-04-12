Look back: Cayuga Lake ferry project looks promising

April 12, 1916

A FERRY ON CAYUGA

A ferry between Union Springs and Canoga, agitation for which was started in the former village some months ago, seems more probably now than at any time since the plans were first discussed and considerable encouragement has been given a committee of business men appointed for the purpose of soliciting stock in a company to operate the line. The committee was appointed several days ago and while the members have not as yet disposed of enough stock to assure success, they have met with enough encouragement to create a feeling of optimism that it may be possible to put the ferry line in operation this Summer.