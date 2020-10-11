Look back: Central New York farmers getting swindled

Oct. 11, 1915
FARMERS, LOOKOUT!
That's the Warning Note Against a Skin Game.
MEN WANT TO BUY REALTY
They Say, and Wind Up by Giving Worthless Checks in Exchange for Good Ones.
Farmers in Central New York are warned to be on the outlook for a clever gang of swindlers who have Get Rich Quick Wallingford stopped a mile, to use a slang expression, operating a skin game which is original which fact is responsible for its success where it has been tried. According to those who have had experience the gang, which consists of three men, breeze up to the home of some farmer in a big touring car, smoking black cigars and looking the picture of read cash.
One of the bunch introduces himself as a real estate broker and the others as western millionaires bent on purchasing some eastern farms. The place in question is inspected and proves to be just the one they wanted. The farmer grins and names his price which is not a good high one, but this fact does not worry the millionaires, who supply say "all right what is a thousand or so anyway?" and produce their check books and draw a check on some bank West of the Mississippi. The deed is written and signed by the farmer and handed to the purchaser but here the broker steps in.
He announces that he wants his commission on the sale at once and if not he will not let the sale go through. He has debts to pay and all of the other things which would cause a man to want money. The farmer begins to fear that perhaps he will not be able to sell the farm but then he sees a way clear and proposes to give the broker his personal check for the amount. This proves satisfactory and the trio drive away still smoking their big cigars. The farmer gloats over his bargain and turns in his check at the bank but what is is his surprise to receive word in a day or two that it is no good and he is out the amount of the broker's commission.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
