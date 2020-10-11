Look back: Central New York farmers getting swindled

He announces that he wants his commission on the sale at once and if not he will not let the sale go through. He has debts to pay and all of the other things which would cause a man to want money. The farmer begins to fear that perhaps he will not be able to sell the farm but then he sees a way clear and proposes to give the broker his personal check for the amount. This proves satisfactory and the trio drive away still smoking their big cigars. The farmer gloats over his bargain and turns in his check at the bank but what is is his surprise to receive word in a day or two that it is no good and he is out the amount of the broker's commission.