Look back: Changes coming to Auburn-Syracuse trolley

Feb. 7, 1916

TROLLEY LINES WILL BE RUN FROM AUBURN

One thing which has kept the local lines of the Auburn & Syracuse in a bad way, J.N. Shannahan of Allen & Peck said this morning is the fact that the headquarters of the road has been in Syracuse and not in Auburn. The headquarters are to be brought here, Mr. Shannahan said this morning, and the road will be operated from here.

The purchasing for the system has been done out of town and hereafter will be done here. Whenever there has been anything to be done here Manager George A. Lewis had to call up Syracuse and get instructions from there and this always has caused a great deal of delay, Mr. Shannahan went on to say.

It is understood that the records will be brought here in the near future and the entire management of the system will be done from here. When this will take place is only a matter of time in getting the offices established here.

Mr. Shannahan stated that he had been over some parts of the property and had found it in very good shape but could not say definitely yet what was to be done. He is looking over the grounds carefully and meeting many people from whom he hopes to get some valuable ideas. Mr. Shannahan feels that in bringing the headquarters of the company here it will be a great thing for the city and should prove to bring about greater cooperation between the company and the public.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

