Look back: Church pastor resigns due to Auburn seminary duties

Jan. 17, 1916

The members of the church and congregation of the Second Presbyterian Church were given a surprise at the morning service yesterday, when Rev. Allen Macy Dulles, D.D., who for nearly 11 years past has filled the pulpit of that church, announced that he would ask the society to relieve him of his duties as soon as possible as he felt that his work at Auburn Theological Seminary, where he occupies the chair of Apolgetics and Religion, demanded his entire time. As Doctor Dulles has never been installed as the regular pastor of the Second Church, but is simply acting as stated supply, no official action is necessary in the acceptance of his resignation, and the church session will set about the work of securing a successor in short time.