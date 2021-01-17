 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: Church pastor resigns due to Auburn seminary duties
LOOK BACK

Look back: Church pastor resigns due to Auburn seminary duties

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

The Rev. Allen Macy Dulles, D.D.

 The Citizen file

Jan. 17, 1916

DULLES TO RESIGN

As Pastoral Supply of Second Presbyterian Church.

DUTIES AT THE SEMINARY

Demand His Entire Time but He Will Serve Congregation Till Successor Is Found.

The members of the church and congregation of the Second Presbyterian Church were given a surprise at the morning service yesterday, when Rev. Allen Macy Dulles, D.D., who for nearly 11 years past has filled the pulpit of that church, announced that he would ask the society to relieve him of his duties as soon as possible as he felt that his work at Auburn Theological Seminary, where he occupies the chair of Apolgetics and Religion, demanded his entire time. As Doctor Dulles has never been installed as the regular pastor of the Second Church, but is simply acting as stated supply, no official action is necessary in the acceptance of his resignation, and the church session will set about the work of securing a successor in short time.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers feel pressure as schools weigh in-person classes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News