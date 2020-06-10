Look back: City considers accepting Schine donation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 11, 1995

(No paper June 10, 1995)

AUBURN — The owners of the historic Schine Theater have offered to donate the building to the city.

The art deco gift, however, comes with strings attached.

City councilors will consider the donation at Thursday's council meeting.

In a memo to city lawmakers about the donation, City Manager James Malone said that restoring and rehabilitating the theater has long been part of the city's plan for revitalization.

Malone said that once the city owns the building, it would be secured against further deterioration. At the same time, it would make arrangements to create a nonprofit organization to assume the long-term responsibility for the building.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0