Look back: City considers accepting Schine donation
LOOK BACK

Look back: City considers accepting Schine donation

{{featured_button_text}}
Schine 2

The exterior of the Auburn Schine Theater in March 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

June 11, 1995

(No paper June 10, 1995)

AUBURN — The owners of the historic Schine Theater have offered to donate the building to the city.

The art deco gift, however, comes with strings attached.

City councilors will consider the donation at Thursday's council meeting.

In a memo to city lawmakers about the donation, City Manager James Malone said that restoring and rehabilitating the theater has long been part of the city's plan for revitalization.

Malone said that once the city owns the building, it would be secured against further deterioration. At the same time, it would make arrangements to create a nonprofit organization to assume the long-term responsibility for the building. 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News