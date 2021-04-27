Look back: City nears agreement with Auburn police officer

April 28, 1996

(No paper April 27, 1996)

AUBURN — A settlement to resolve a two-year-old residency dispute could be signed in the next several weeks.

But if it's agreed to, the city's attorney said it should not set a precedent for resolving any other residency case that may be pending in the city.

According to the proposed agreement, Auburn police Officer Kurt Rickard will be paid back wages for the months he was suspended without pay in 1994. His current annual salary is $38,862.

Rickard's case came about after city officials three years ago revived a long-dormant residency law. They claimed Rickard was living in Owasco and refused to move into the city. Rickard, however, maintained that his address was in fact 247 Clark St.

The city brought disciplinary charges against him and he filed a grievance.

According to James Baier, attorney for the city, an agreement is close.

"The city and Mr. Rickard have reached a reasonable conclusion to the dispute, which is fair to both parties under the circumstances," Baier said. "If the agreement is accepted, it will resolve the outstanding issues from the city's viewpoint."

Under the proposed agreement, the city will withdraw its charges against Rickard, and Rickard is expected to withdraw his grievance. He would be paid back wages for the period he was suspended without pay.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

